With the finale episode of the American series, Game of Thrones finally dropping on Monday morning, the spoilers are inevitable. However, doing their bid to stop fans from spoiling the much-awaited episode of season 8 for others who couldn’t get to see it due to professional, academic or other commitments, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted a quirky message for the commuters as they boarded the morning train.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, DMRC put out an animated image of Sansa Stark, a pivotal character in the series essayed by Sophie Turner and showed her using a phone with earplugs inserted as she watched the final episode seated inside the metro train. The tweet was captioned, “Last stop of the season! Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don’t go spoiling it for others. If you’re watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones.#GameOfThrones #GOT” (sic).

Last stop of the season!

Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don’t go spoiling it for others.

If you’re watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones.#GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/cwyPD6uiAD — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 20, 2019

Created by David Benioff and D..B Weiss, “Game of Thrones”, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, hit the TV screens in 2011. The show, full of drama, action, betrayal, murder, mystery, hope and scares, became a global phenomenon in its decade long journey. Recalling her show’s memories recently, Sophie Turner uploaded a few photographs of herself with her co-actors in an emotional Instagram post. The viral pictures show her posing with Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harrington among others.

Fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, has finally concluded after its eighth season. After running successfully for eight years, HBO aired the final and last episode of the series. In India, the final episode streamed on Hotstar Premium on Monday while it will air on Star World on Tuesday.