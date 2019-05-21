The Delhi Metro Yellow Line running from Qutub Minar to Sultanpur have been affected due to a technical snag. Following the fault, the train movement between the stations has been withdrawn. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to their official handle to give out the update and announce the technical fault. DMRC tweeted, “Due to an issue at Chattarpur, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1)Between Huda City Centre & Sultanpur 2) Between Samaypur Badli & Qutub Minar. There will be no train movement between Sultanpur & Qutub Minar & we will update when the issue is rectified.” (sic)
DMRC also said in a tweet that they will be running feeder bus service between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to facilitate the passenger. In the latest tweet, DMRC confirmed that the repair work is underway. It tweeted, “Yellow Line Update Repair work currently in progress between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur Metro stations. Metro’s technicians and officials working on location to rectify the issue at the earliest.”(sic)
Many twitterati, who takes the route every day to their offices took to Twitter to share the news and videos. In many videos, a large number of people are seen walking on the road after the metro suffered the snag.
One user wrote, “This is crazy scene from #DelhiMetro today People are bound to take exit. Otherwise they will die because of suffocation. #DelhiMetro #DMRC.” While the other tweeted, “There is no train movement between Sultanpur & Qutub Minar & we are stuck. #DelhiMetro #Runninglate.” (sic)
The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in northwest Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.