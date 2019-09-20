No matter how much Hindi and non-Hindi lobbies fight over language imposition, when a priest, Father Mathew Kizhackechira, from Delhi shakes a leg to ‘Kudukku’, a Malayalam song, social media can’t praise it enough.

The song ‘Kudukku” from Nivin pauly’s Malayalam movie Love Action Drama became a major chartbuster this season and one of the go-to songs for this year’s Onam celebrations. The movie was released on September 5.

What’s more heartwarming about the video is that the video first reached actor Nivin Pauley who featured in the original song of the movie. It was Nivin who took to Instagram to share the video of Father Mathew dancing effortlessly to the peppy music of the song. The song marked another success for composer-singer duo Shaan Rahman and Vineeth Sreenivasan.

“Father Mathew Kizhackechira from New Delhi dancing to #Kudukkusong tune with his team. Thank you, Father,” Nivin Pauly wrote on Instagram along with the video.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Father Mathew said that the performance was an “impromptu jig” and that he never intended to become famous.

“I didn’t intend to be famous. It was an impromptu jig. I had no idea someone was making a video of my dance moves. I only got to know of it when I started getting calls. Many said I reminded them of Nivin Pauly,” he said.

Father Mathew, who is originally from Alappuzha district in Kerala, had moved to Punjab to continue his higher studies.

As the video went viral, the song too became popular in other parts of the country. The last time a Malayalam song garnered this much love and popularity was ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from Oru Adaar Love, which was the debut movie of internet sensation Priya Prakash.