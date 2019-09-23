US couple Kenesha Antoine and Steven Weber were vacationing in a submerged cabin in 30-feet deep water in Pemba Island, Tanzania.

What happened later will send chills down your spine.

Webner had planned an innovative way to propose Antoine and accordingly, he wrote a note, placed it inside a plastic bag and dived into the water.

He showed the note from outside the window of the cabin, where Antoine must be sitting in and recording.

“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love you about. BUT…Everything I love about you I love more EVERY DAY!

“Will you please be my WIFE,” the note continued. “Marry me???”

But Weber failed to resurface, Antoine said in a subsequent Facebook post. “You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!’ ” she wrote on Facebook.

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable,” Antoine continued.

“I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.”

“Just a couple days before you died, you said to me, I’ve seen a few cancer patients on this trip, and it dawned on me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that people want to experience before they die. And here we are in the prime of our lives doing this. We are so blessed.

“Yes, we were, my perfect love, my angel, my soul. Yes, we were, and I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever. I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next… I love you so much, and I always will,” the post reads

The resort authorities were informed as soon as the mishap took place, but it was too late.

An official at the US Department of State said they were aware of the death of a US citizen in Tanzania.