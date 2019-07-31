YouTube sensation and trend artiste Pooja Jain has released a new video. Popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja, after the popularity of her video songs, the girl has titled her new track as Naach Ke Pagal. The video is just another addition in the list of the so-bad-it’s-good songs that Pooja has earlier created. The lyrics of the latest song goes like: ‘Pagal ho ke nacho aur naach ke pagal ho jao.’ The video has already received more than three million views on YouTube and Pooja has again done what she does the best – gone viral for her ‘talent.’

People who have already watched Naach Ke Pagal are writing about their experiences on social media. This has resulted in a new meme trend on Twitter. Dhinchak Pooja’s fans have taken to Twitter to flood the social media platform with various funny memes about her new song. Check out some of the best memes here:

Reportd this act of terrorism by dhinkchak Pooja #Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/BZZSTPJFAb — kapil dahamiwal (@kkcool24399) July 28, 2019

Gandhiji react on ” Nach ke pagal song “#Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/JIaKhGJ6Vx — Abhijeet Anand (@abhijeet_anandd) July 28, 2019

As an introvert, I don’t like to receive calls so I changed my caller tune to #Dhinchakpooja latest blockbuster “Nach ke pagal ho jaun” pic.twitter.com/UF7AUidViP — Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) July 29, 2019

#Dhinchakpooja

Cameraman’s reaction during the shooting of song pic.twitter.com/idojwt5uC1 — Yashwant Choudhary (@yash_or_no) July 28, 2019

when i accidentally watched #Dhinchakpooja‘s music video somewhere pic.twitter.com/RQUFZKr1Kw — Akkad Bakkad (@bombaebow) July 28, 2019

Meanwhile Army Selection Criteria in Pakistan ft. Dhinchak Pooja ” Naach Ke Pagal” 😂 @DhinchakPooja #Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/r9cUHkobbp — Priyankarawat (@Priyank62435140) July 28, 2019

Dhinchak Pooja has earlier impressed with songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj (2017), Daaru (2016), Dilon Ka Shooter (2017), Baapu Dede Thoda Cash (2017), and Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai (2017) among others. She had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss as the wild card entry. Also, forgive us for sharing this: