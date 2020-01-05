New Delhi: Going by a WhatsApp forward doing the rounds on social media, several Bollywood personalities have received an invitation from the government for an interactive meeting with Piyush Goyal, the railway minister, in Grand Hyatt on Sunday. The interaction will be on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

I received this message from a well known Bollywood star Many of them have received this invitation from Modi Govt. Get ready to see some famous celebrities spreading Pro-Govt propaganda in the coming days 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y9FFr0aaOt — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 4, 2020

“The idea behind the meeting is quite inclusive in approach and we request the participation of all the rational thoughts and different points of views pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act,” the message said.

“We strongly believe in a healthy discussion around all the possible dimensions of the issue,” it said.

The film industry is divided over the issue, though several personalities have come forward to condemn the police excesses in the students’ protest against the law in Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

Quite a few Bollywood celebrities attended a peaceful march on December 19, at Mumbai’s Kranti Maidan to show solidarity with the students.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Vikrant Massey, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker among others have raised their voices in support of the students who were attacked by Delhi Police for their Anti-CAA protests.