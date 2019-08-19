Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi actor Diana Penty keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. She recently shared another fresh summer photo where the actor can be seen posing in a basic black spaghetti top with one hand on head. She captioned the picture, “Messy hair, don’t care!” to which Bollywood fraternity trolled Diana for the words she wrote. Yes, you read it right.

Diana Penty is being trolled on social media not by netizens but by the celebs including Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood and Punit Malhotra. It so happened that Diana posted a perfect picture of herself on Instagram. Perhaps her caption didn’t match the pic. Her hair looks perfect which she says it’s messy.

View this post on Instagram Messy hair, don’t care! A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Aug 18, 2019 at 4:40am PDT

Bollywood actors immediately started commenting on the comment section. “D… this messy hair is #HairGoals,” wrote actress Aditi Rao Hydari, commented on the post.

Dia Mirza wrote, “Uhhhhh where’s the mess missy?”

Actor Sonu Sood wrote” “Messy… straight out of the parlour.”

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra asked, “This is messy?”

Take a look at the comments:

On the professional front, Diana was last seen in the song “Sheher ki ladki” alongside rapper Baadshah, for the film “Khandaani Shafakhana”. She will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s romantic movie “Shiddat”, which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Mohit Raina.