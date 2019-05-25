Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is coming up with a Pollywood film ‘Shadaa’ with Neeru Bajwa, Jagjeet Sandhu and Hardeep Gill. The makers recently released the trailer and received praises about the concept of the film. Shadaa’s trailer has not just impressed his fans but also several Bollywood celebrities. Now, the makers released Shadaa’s Title Track. The song sung by Diljit himself, describes the state of bachelors well, with their choice of being unmarried and stress free.

Shadaa’s Title Track is a Punjabi folk bhangra song, with Nick Dhammu’s music. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu (Director of Qismat) produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Pawan Gill, the song has garnered over 94,311 views as of now.

Diljit also took to Instagram to share the song. He wrote, “Adey Apan Nahion kiti Ghadi Theek Ji..Saanu Kehda Chudey Wali Udeekdi 😎 #Shadaa SONG OUT NOW.”

Watch Shadaa’s title track here:

Also, check Shadaa’s trailer here: