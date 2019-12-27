New Delhi: It’s freezing in Delhi, right? All we want to do is to sip a cup of hot coffee and forever be buried in our blankets, but sadly we have to step outside because we have schools, colleges and work to attend to.

Stepping outside, while being burdened with layers of clothing is such a massive pain and Delhiites can attest to this ‘cold’ fact. That’s why netizens have turned Twitter into a complaint box, to grumble, whine and also to joke about the weather.

Notably, the national capital has been witnessing the longest cold day spell after 12 years. Since December 16, the national capital has registered nine cold days, equal to the number recorded in 2003. The city recorded a maximum of 17 cold days in December 1997 and as per IMD’s data, that December of 1997 remains one of the coldest December for Delhi.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no respite from it as well, because according to weather department, the cold breeze and drop in mercury will continue for another 5-6 days. As per experts, the cold spell will continue to freeze people on New Year’s Eve too.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

Why is Delhi so cold? Like yes I love winters but man I have been freezing these days 😭me being ill makes me worse 😭 — 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒗𝒂𝒂𝒏𝒊 ❥ 𝒕𝒂𝒆𝒃𝒆𝒂𝒓 (@sunnybi_hobi) December 26, 2019

delhi winters are fvcking chilly this time, going out is not an option. and mom keeps sending me out to buy grocery 😭 — . (@ivibhatweedy) December 26, 2019

Terrible winters this time. North India is under severe cold wave. Delhi was windy and very cold and today when I am in Jammu, it is worse. I salute all those who are at borders particularly on Northern borders. Tough life. — Surender Katoch (@katoch104) December 26, 2019

What's up with Delhi NCR winters I've walked in 3-4 feet of snow and it didn't feel this bad. — Kshitij Bhargava (@kshitij_17) December 26, 2019

If you haven’t experienced a Delhi winter, nothing I say can explain how cold it is. On the surface 40 degrees is ok, but with no central heating and houses designed to cool down brutal summers, this is the coldest winter I have experienced. And I lived in Syracuse for 7 years. — Deepa Prakash (@lightlight) December 26, 2019

It’s good to be back in #Delhi but it’s damn cold #dillikisardi — Rahul Ghosh (@Ghoshrahul1909) December 26, 2019

And now the jokes:

With so many layers of clothes in the delhi winters, finding a woman's inner beauty is extremely challenging .

Via w/a — ASH (@mindthiskapoor) December 27, 2019

Me asking God for Sunlight on a chilly day in Delhi Winters. pic.twitter.com/oOa1klmkX9 — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) December 23, 2019

A Mumbaikar visiting Delhi in winters.. pic.twitter.com/6VflL8iCFN — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 27, 2019

Dear Delhi Winters, You need not compete with my love life. Stop being so cold. #Delhi #cold — Anamika Yadav (@anamikayadav07) December 24, 2019

Sometimes I wonder what's more cold. Delhi winters or my heart. — Just Bring It (@JustBri66057319) December 25, 2019

Cold wave condition is the one when the minimum temperature below 11 degrees Celsius falls down by four degrees. Not only Delhi, but many other parts of Northwest India have also been reeling under cold day conditions lately.