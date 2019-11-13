Thiruvananthapuram: A differently-abled artist from Alathur is winning hearts online, after he donated the entire amount he won from a reality show, for the Kerala flood victims.

Accompanied by his father and mother, painter Pranav Balasubrahmanyan, who was born without arms, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday and gave him a cheque towards his Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to support rehabilitation of flood victims.

After handing over the cheque, Pranav clicked a selfie with Pinarayi using his right foot, much to the astonishment of everyone around.

Moved by his generosity, CM Vijayan posted photos of their meeting on Twitter and wrote a heartfelt note, “Had a very touching experience this morning. Pranav, a painter from Alathur, visited me in the Legislative office to hand over his contributions to the CMDRF.”

Had a very touching experience this morning. Pranav, a painter from Alathur, visited me in the Legislative office to hand over his contributions to the CMDRF. Pranav expressed happiness over the support given by the Government for differently abled persons. pic.twitter.com/5HT770CLMW — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 12, 2019

Being born without hands hasn’t stop Pranav from realizing his dreams and helping others. The disabled artist has mastered the art of painting with his feet and also signed the cheque using his toes. Currently, Pranav is attending PSC coaching classes after completing his BCom course from Government College, Chittur, Palakkad.

Well, this is not the first time, Pranav has displayed such selfless generosity. Prior to this, Pranav had donated Rs 5,000 for the relief fund after the state was hit by devastating floods in 2018.

People on social media couldn’t help but be inspired from Pranav’s example

