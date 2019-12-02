New Delhi: As the entire country is left seething with anger after the horrific rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad, another shocking development is sure to make our heads hang in shame.

Appalling as it is, the name of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor has become the number one trend on a popular porn website in India, as per a report by India Today. While people throughout the country are demanding justice for the woman, some perverts saw no shame in using her name.

Just how low can someone stoop?

By Sunday evening, the woman’s name was propelled to the top of the trends by uploaders of fake videos and user searches. The Indian and Pakistani versions of one of the world’s most visited porn sites, featured her name as the number-one trend over the weekend.

The development has left Indians absolutely disgusted and people are now demanding the porn site to remove her name from trends.

People are searching #Priyanka_Reddy in a porn site. Four men may have raped her but see how many rapist is here. My request to the entire war loving leaders in the world that please charge some nuclear bombs and destroy the whole world. #HangRapists#HyderabadHorror 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/dwyH9aYL5B — Upendra Nath Brahmachari / উপেন্দ্র নাথ ব্রহ্মচারী (@unbrahmachari) November 30, 2019

An online petition has also been launched urging it to remove hername from the trends immediately.

The gruesome rape and murder of the 26-year-old woman has evoked protests across the country with people demanding harsh punishment for the perpetrators. Earlier in the day, in both houses of the Parlimanent, MPs cutting across the party lines demanded justice for the veterinarian.

Speaking in the the Upper House, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan demanded stringent punishment for those involved in the heinous crime. She also suggested that the accused should be handed over to public and must be ‘lynched’.

About the case:

According to reports, the veterinarian went missing from Wednesday night while on her way from work. She had stopped at the Shamshabad toll booth where she parked her bike and took a cab to visit a dermatologist. When she returned, she found that her bike had a flat tyre which left her stranded there and she made a call to her sister, seeing which a stranger offered her help.

A charred body, was later found under a culvert near Shadnagar in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Thursday morning, a day after she went missing.