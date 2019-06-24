Bollywood actor Disha Patani was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff on a date night. Both the actors have spent their Sunday night together by going on a romantic dinner date and made a sizzling appearance. They were spotted by Paparazzi outside a Mumbai restaurant and were all smiles. While Tiger Shroff was spotted in a simple black t-shirt paired with beige pants and yellow shoes, Disha Patani glams it up in a multi-coloured short dress and nude makeup.

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, Disha and Tiger have been in the news after the former was mobbed by a crowd of fans and the duo came out of the Mumbai restaurant. In the pictures, Disha can be seen wearing a green polka dot dress and smiling throughout the situation, while Tiger can be seen sporting a grey tee with trousers. He along with the security personnel make way for him and Disha to pass through the sea of fans to their car.

Recently, Disha got injured while shooting for her next film Malang. She was quickly provided with the necessary treatment and will reportedly resume the shoot soon. A video has been doing rounds on social media where she can be seen getting an injection while taking a break in her vanity van.

On the work front, Disha Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Bharat. The film, that also features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be next seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in dance musical film.