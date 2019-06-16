After Sunny Leone and Urvashi Rautela, Now Bollywood hottie Disha Patani roots for team India during the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture. In the photo, she can be seen donning a red jacket teamed up with black tights. She can also be seen carrying the cricket helmet on her fans. In the post, she wishes Team India All the best and says that it is time to bring back the World Cup home.

Talking about her look, she looks hot and sexy in the picture. She completed her look with nude makeup and styled her hair in a half ponytail and left the tresses to fall back on her shoulder.

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, Urvashi Rautela shared a picture with Virat Kohli at London’s Old Trafford Stadium. she also extends her support to the Indian Cricket team and her fans just can’t keep calm. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “#INDIAVsPAKISTAN #CWC19 @cricketworldcup (tag 5 cricket lovers) #INDvPAK #love #india #cricket #lovecricket (sic).”



Even Sunny Leone too shared a post rooting for team India. She shared her hot and sexy picture in a floral cream coloured crop top and pastel pink shorts. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, sunglasses, subtle makeup and glossy lip shade. As per her caption, she is rooting for India and we can all relate to it. She captioned it, “Anyone in need of a #Sunny day? #SunnyLeone #IndiaVsPakistan #GoAwayRains (sic)”



On the work front, Disha is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Bharat. Meanwhile, after opening to packed houses across the country on June 5, Bharat minted Rs 42.30 crore on its day 1. The film, that also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, emerged as the biggest opening day grosser for Salman Khan and the top Hindi film of 2019 in terms of the first-day collection.