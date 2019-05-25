Often spotted twinning at dinner dates and outings, Bollywood’s hotted alleged couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are yet to confirm their relationship publically. Recently, the Bharat star was in a mood to answer fans questions on Twitter when a fan popped the million dollar question, asking her about her relationship.

“Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple” the Twitter user asked while she was in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Not shying away for once, Disha, who was promoting her upcoming movie Bharat at that moment replied, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Recently, both the stars were spotted together after a probable dinner date where Disha’s blushing and smiling face before the shutterbugs gave enough proof of their brewing romance. The pictures made their way to social media and took the internet by storm.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff was asked a question on his relationship status with Disha and she was quoted saying by Pinkvilla, “I like to take it slow, slow motion mein.” He was also asked to throw light on his relationship with Disha on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, he maintained that they just like to spend time with each other.

On the work front, while Tiger’s SOTY 2 is his latest release, Disha’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is preparing for release next month during Eid. The actor is playing the character of a trapeze artiste in the film. She has got Mohit Suri’s Malang next up her sleeve. The shooting of the film has already begun and Disha even posted a picture with Aditya Roy Kapur from the sets. It’s slated for release on Valentine’s Day next year.