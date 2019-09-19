Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who has recently launched her YouTube channel, has shared her second video on the platform. This time, she was seen flaunting her sexy moves on the song ‘X’ by J Balvin. Dressed in a grey crop top and white lowers, she looks hot as she dances on the song. Her sexy dance moves and expressions will definitely make you get up and dance.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the teaser of the video and wrote, “Hi guys so excited to share my new youtube video, hope you guys enjoy it go to the link in my bio to watch. (sic)”

Her post garnered over one million likes on Instagram and has garnered over one lakh views on YouTube. In a short span of time, the Bharat actor garnered over 49,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Watch the viral video here:



Earlier, she spoke to IANS about her YouTube channel and said, “I believe every social media platform has its own significance. For example, Facebook is a place where we can connect with our friends while Instagram is a more visually appealing site where we try to showcase only our best pictures and videos. I can’t lie when I say that even I choose only my best pictures for uploading. Hence, I decided to come up with a YouTube channel where I can show a side of me that people haven’t seen and my fans can know me better… where I can create videos which are a little more candid and about my life without worrying to be prim and proper because I know I already have Instagram for that.”

View this post on Instagram ☘️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 16, 2019 at 6:49am PDT

She further added, “There isn’t a specified agenda that ‘oh Monday, we will talk about health, Tuesday about good looks, etc. The content would vary depending on my mood and what I would like to show my fans. Possibly something funny, casual and cool like an everyday life glimpse for my fans. You all know that I love fitness, so definitely a little bit of that would be thrown in as well and well, let’s see…every video would unfold something new.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.