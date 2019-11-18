Bollywood actor Disha Patani was spotted on Sunday evening outside an eatery after having dinner. For the occasion, she opted for a green top teamed up with black denim hot pants and perfect makeup done by her. She has kept her hair natural and shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie and looks absolutely hot.

The pictures have gone viral on social media and have fetched over one million likes within a couple of hours. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Green vibes🍏 makeup by me. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Green vibes🍏 makeup by me🐵 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 18, 2019 at 1:23am PST



Earlier, she has set the screens on ablaze with her smouldering hot picture a pink halter neck crop top teamed up with a long body-fitting skirt. With bronze makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick, she flaunts her wide smile as she strikes a sultry pose. Flaunting her washboard abs, she has styled her hair in loose curls and looks smoking hot in the photo. It will definitely make you go weak in the knees.

View this post on Instagram #MyCalvins #CK50 @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 14, 2019 at 4:30am PST



On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.

She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.