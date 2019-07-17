Bollywood’s fitness queen Disha Patani is truly on fire. When she is not busy sweating it out at the gym, the actor is giving us fashion goals. Be it a sexy bikini outfit or athletic wear, the actress’s pics go viral in no time. Disha has a huge fanbase and knows how to keep them hooked by regularly posting details from her life on Instagram. This time, Disha uploaded a picture and she looked stunning in an olive green satin figure-hugging dress.

Disha Patani has become part of three back to back hit films- M S Dhoni, Baaghi 2 and Bharat. She was last seen in Bharat and fans went gaga over the whistle-worthy performance in Slow Motion. Disha plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film. During her shoot, she got badly injured while trying out the stunts but she says that her injury hasn’t slowed her down one bit.

At present, Disha is shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and the film will hit the screens in 2020.

In the viral picture, Disha can be seen taking a selfie through the mirror. Her makeup and hair look so hot with the dress that one can definitely go mad over her.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s picture in green dress:

On the personal front, Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating her ‘Baaghi 2’ co-star Tiger Shroff. Neither Disha nor Tiger have confirmed their relationship status.