Disha Patani, who is a fitness enthusiast and serves to be a huge inspiration as she treats her fans with insights to her workout routine, has recently shared her videos where she can be seen lifting 140 pounds at her latest training session. From hip-hop dance to underwater headstand, Disha Patani has always made fitness look fun and if her new video is anything is to go by, she is not stopping anytime soon.

In the video, The Calvin Klein ambassador can be seen dressed in a white tank top and blue gym shorts, as she lifts the weight. The video will leave you amazed and leave you wondering how effortlessly she performs the dead lift.

She captioned the video, “140pounds (70 pounds each side)*4 reps 110pounds (55 pounds each side)*10reps #deadlift Strength training, and as you can see dying too strongereveryday.” (sic)

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her hot picture in black top and Calvin Klein briefs. he completed her look with pink lipstick, kohl in eyes and subtle makeup. She has kept her hair wavy and straight. Her facial sultry expressions will take your breath away. She captioned the picture, “#mycalvins @calvinklein.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram 🌹🌹🌹 #mycalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 7, 2019 at 5:30am PDT



Recently, she has shared a video where her fans can be seen dancing crazily at the Mumbai theatre on her Bharat song ‘Slow Motion’. People can be seen singing the song in one loud rhythm while also trying to follow the actor’s hook step in the video.

View this post on Instagram 🙏❤️ #bharat#slowmotion A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 6, 2019 at 2:40am PDT



The Baaghi 2 actor, whenever drops a picture or a video on Instagram, it goes viral, thanks to her perfectly toned body and a huge fan following. She is also known for her Calvin Klein outfits and high-octane training sessions.

On the work front, Disha is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Bharat. Meanwhile, after opening to packed houses across the country on June 5, Bharat minted Rs 42.30 crore on its day 1. The film, that also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, emerged as the biggest opening day grosser for Salman Khan and the top Hindi film of 2019 in terms of the first-day collection.