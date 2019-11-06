Actor Disha Patani, who is all set to shoot for her upcoming film ‘Radhe’ along with Salman Khan, chose a pristine white ensemble for the mahurat puja of her upcoming film directed by Prabhudheva. This is the second time Disha will share screen space with superstar Salman after “Bharat”. At the mahurat puja, Disha looked hot and pretty in a white-and-gold sharara, with floral prints in the lower part. She captioned the image: “‘Radhe’ muhurat pooja.”

Disha completed the look with earrings and kept hair open with soft curls. Her expressions will take your heart away. Her pictures are going viral and have fetched over 12,17,225 likes within a day.

In Radhe, Salman Khan plays the role of a cop. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film “Wanted”, which saw him playing an undercover cop, and the upcoming “Dabangg 3”, which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Here are the pictures of Disha Patani:

View this post on Instagram #radhe muhurat pooja🙏 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 5, 2019 at 6:48pm PST



Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year and credits the superstar’s brother Sohail Khan as a producer. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.