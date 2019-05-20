Bollywood actor Disha Patani is breaking the internet once again for her hot and sexy bikini picture. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to flaunt her Calvin Klein crop top and bikini. In the picture, the Bharat actor can be seen posing seductively as she flaunts her washboard abs. She has teamed up her look with a white shirt and denim. With subtle makeup and killer expressions, the picture will for sure make you go crazy.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#MyCalvins @calvinklein.” (sic)

Disha Patani, who is the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein often shares her pictures in the briefs and every time it goes insanely viral.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ #MyCalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 20, 2019 at 1:51am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture in a pink monokini with a plunging neckline. With subtle makeup and wet hair, she is all set to take a dip in the pool. The picture will give you major summer vibes and will inspire you to spend your weekend by the pool. She never misses to grab eyeballs and always manages to impress fashion police with her hot and sexy avatar.

View this post on Instagram 🌸🐡 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 17, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT



A few days back, she shared her picture flaunting her bare back while in other she can be seen posing sensuously for the click. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Don’t forget to swipe left! #MyCalvins @calvinklein.”(sic) Dressed in a white crop top and black net briefs, she teamed up her look with denim and makeup.



On the work front, she will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat which is slated to release on June 5.