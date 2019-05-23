Bollywood hot actor Disha Patani, who is all set to sizzle the silver screen with her role in Salman Khan’s film Bharat will drive away from the mid-week blues with her latest sexy pictures. Her sartorial look to Calvin Klein outfits, she left her fans to ogle over her each time she uploads a picture on social media. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her couple of sun-kissed picture in a white crop top and denim. She completed her look with a denim jacket, beautiful neck piece and subtle makeup. She has tied up her hair in a neat ponytail and kohl in eyes makes her eyes look beautiful. She poses while sitting on the grass and her drool-worthy picture should not be missed.

The picture is taking the internet by storm and has fetched over nine lakh likes within a few hours.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 22, 2019 at 9:10am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her pictures and videos in donning a floral strap dress with a deep back and plunging neckline and thigh-high slits. Walking under the shade of palm trees, the actress looked jaw-dropping gorgeous and made fans heartbeats accelerate as she twirled and slowly broke into her million dollar smile by the end of the video. She captioned the post as, “Slow motion mein” punctuated by a flower emoji and a shy monkey emoji. Not surprisingly, the video garnered over 6 lakh views in an hour.

View this post on Instagram Slow motion mein 🌸🙈 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 22, 2019 at 6:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 22, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 22, 2019 at 6:20am PDT



Recently, she was also spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff at a dinner date. The couple was giving their fans major goals as they twin in black for the outing. While Disha can be seen wearing a black tank top with black lowers, Tiger is seen sporting a black sleeveless shirt teamed up with black denim. Baaghi 2 actors were all smiles as they walked out of the restaurant.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat which is slated to release on June 5.