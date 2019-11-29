Bollywood hot actor Disha Patani is on a mini-vacation with her girl gang in Thailand. She has set the internet on fire with her hot pictures from the holiday. After sharing her drool-worthy bikini picture, now she has shared her photos in a gorgeous yellow floral backless dress teamed up with white sneakers and minimal makeup. In the photo, she can be seen basking in the sun as she strikes a sensuous pose for the click.

Needless to say, she looks extremely hot as she goes backless and it will definitely make you go smitten over her sexy look.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has set the screens on ablaze with her hot black bikini picture. Posing by the poolside, Disha left the caption with only a butterfly emoji and collected over 1.6 million likes on the post that continues to trend strongly. Quick to comment, Krishna wrote, “Daaaamn! (sic).”

She has also shared her photos where she can be seen a yellow crop top teamed up with a floral pink palazzo. With subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick, she looks hot as she flaunts her midriff abs.

Though, she is just a few films old, she has gained immense popularity, thanks to her social media presence. She is also an inspiration to many girls when it comes to fitness and following the latest trends.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020. She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.