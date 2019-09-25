Bollywood’s fitness queen and hotshot Disha Patani is truly on fire. This time her love for satin dresses is not getting over. Disha flaunts her enviable figure in her black high slit satin maxi dress as she can be seen posing sensuously on the red bed.

When Disha is not busy sweating it out at the gym, the actor is giving us fashion goals. Be it a sexy bikini outfit or athletic wear, the actor’s pics go viral in no time. Disha has a huge fanbase and knows how to keep them hooked by regularly posting details from her life on Instagram. Her fans go crazy when she poses in figure-hugging dresses.

Disha completed her outfit with gold duster earrings and her long wavy hair. Her eyes were highlighted with a bronze and black shaded eyeliner and her nude lipstick was an add on to her gorgeous look. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor is no less than a fashion icon and she always succeeds in capturing all the eyeballs with her sartorial picks, each time. Disha knows how to always carry confidence with her toned figure.

Take a look at hot picture of Disha Patani:

Disha has always loved wearing satin dresses. The last she wore satin was in July when she posed in an Olive green dress. Disha can be seen taking a selfie through the mirror. Her makeup and hair look so hot with the dress that one can definitely go mad over her.