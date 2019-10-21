Actor Disha Patani performed at the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League. For the same, she dolled up in a gorgeous golden dress and looked like a million bucks. The actor has proved her dancing prowess on ocassion more than one. This time, before she stepped on the stage to entertain the crowd, Disha did a photoshoot and posted a few pictures on Instagram. The actor wore a short costume that accentuated her stunning perfectly toned body. Disha styled it with a high wavy ponytail and sparkly-smokey eyes, pink lips and minimum jewellery. She let her jewelled-toned outfit be the highlight of her look.

Disha posted the pictures on Instagram with a simple caption that read ‘Isl’ – an abbreviation of the Indian Super League. Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram Isl❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 20, 2019 at 9:52am PDT

Disha enjoys a good fan following on social media and that’s the reason her Instagram photos go instantly viral. Her latest look, too, is sure to make her fans go gaga over her beauty.

On the work front, Disha is currently busy with her upcoming film titled Malang. It’s a film by director Mohit Suri that also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Disha is also in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

Both Disha and Tiger make one of the most loved Bollywood jodis. Their chemistry is visible in the photos that are clicked outside popular restaurants they visit during weekends. Even though both Disha and Tiger have denied the rumours about their relationship, their body gestures speak volumes of their bonding.