Actor Disha Patani was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff outside a popular restaurant in Mumbai. For her off-duty look this time, Disha wore an easy-breezy blue coloured bodycon dress. While it was a basic dress that can be worn to suit any event, Disha’s peek-a-boo styling made it look interesting. The actor added a pair of silver earrings and side-swept hair to let the dress do the entire talking for her.

Disha is one of the most fit-looking female faces in the industry. With that slender frame, she can make even a piece of rag do wonders on her. That dress worked fabulously on her. Trust her to radiate extra glow when she’s with Tiger. From beautiful chemistry, handsome partner, blushing cheeks and a wide smile running on lips – everything about Disha’s outing seemed perfect. Check out a few pictures of the actor from the last night:

The actor even posted a selfie from her night out on Instagram. She didn’t feel the need to write a caption for the picture. Here’s what she posted:

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 18, 2019 at 9:21pm PDT



Neither Disha nor Tiger has come out in open to make their relationship official. In fact, when asked about the status of their relationship on a chat show, Tiger said all he knows is that he likes to spend time with Disha and they just want to keep it like that. He was also asked to comment on his gesture of holding bags for Disha whenever they are clicked at a restaurant on weekends. Tiger laughed off this and said that holding bags for her makes him look good.

Later, when his father Jackie Shroff was asked about his relationship with Disha Patani, the veteran actor didn’t take the name of the actor but said that his son has met someone very dear to him and they love to spend time together.