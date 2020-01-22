Bollywood hot actor Disha Patani is all set to feature in her upcoming film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She is currently busy with the promotions of the film and she is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her sartorial choices with her hot and sexy looks. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her array of pictures in wine-coloured mini dress teamed up with black boots.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, matching eye makeup, a dash of lipstick, highlighted cheeks and a pair of earrings. With hair styled in loose curls, she strikes a sultry pose and it will make you go gaga over her ravishing look.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “@beyonce got me like 😎 #malang.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has uploaded her sizzling hot pictures n a sexy off-shoulder red bikini as she strikes a sultry pose midst of a beach. The photo is from the shooting of the title track ‘Malang’ from her upcoming film Malang. With wet hair and subtle makeup, she flaunts her perfect washboard abs in the picture.

The makers recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness, and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others.

The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release. It will take on Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama that features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead a week after its release. Malang hits the screens on February 7.

Apart from Malang, Disha will also be seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan.