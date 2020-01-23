Actor Disha Patani is currently busy with back-to-back promotions of her upcoming film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemmu. She is not leaving the chance to look gorgeous and flaunt her sartorial choices in hot and sexy outfits. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures in an off-shoulder thigh-high slit black dress teamed up with matching heels.

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, smokey eyes, a dash of pink lip shade and hair styled in loose curls. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a couple of rings. Needless to say, she looks absolutely stunning in her latest pictures.

The pictures are going crazily viral on social media and have fetched over three lakh likes within a few minutes.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🌸#malang A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 23, 2020 at 7:15am PST

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 23, 2020 at 7:13am PST

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 23, 2020 at 7:08am PST



Earlier, she has shared her hot pictures in wine-coloured mini dress teamed up with black boots. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, matching eye makeup, a dash of lipstick, highlighted cheeks and a pair of earrings. With hair styled in loose curls, she strikes a sultry pose and it will make you go gaga over her ravishing look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “@beyonce got me like 😎 #malang.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 22, 2020 at 7:26am PST

View this post on Instagram @beyonce got me like 😎 #malang❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:38am PST

The makers recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness, and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge, and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others.

The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release. It will take on Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama that features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead a week after its release. Malang hits the screens on February 7.

Apart from Malang, Disha will also be seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan.