Bollywood hot actor and the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, Disha Patani is once again making heads turn with her latest picture. Oozing Oomph in black top and Calvin Klein briefs, she has set the internet on fire with her sexy pose. She can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body in her latest Instagram picture. She completed her look with pink lipstick, kohl in eyes and subtle makeup. She has kept her hair wavy and straight. Her facial sultry expressions will take your breath away.

She captioned the picture, “#mycalvins @calvinklein.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 🌹🌹🌹 #mycalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 7, 2019 at 5:30am PDT



Recently, she has shared a video where her fans can be seen dancing crazily at the Mumbai theatre on her Bharat song ‘Slow Motion’. People can be seen singing the song in one loud rhythm while also trying to follow the actor’s hook step in the video. Meanwhile, after opening to packed houses across the country on June 5, Bharat minted Rs 42.30 crore on its day 1. The film, that also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, emerged as the biggest opening day grosser for Salman Khan and the top Hindi film of 2019 in terms of the first-day collection.

View this post on Instagram 🙏❤️ #bharat#slowmotion A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 6, 2019 at 2:40am PDT



A few days back, she was also seen making her appearance along with her boyfriend Tiger Shroff at the Bharat screening. At the premiere, she opted for white tube top teamed up with ripped denim. She completed her look with a pearl neck piece, smokey eyes and wavy hair.

View this post on Instagram 🌟 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 5, 2019 at 3:09am PDT



The Baaghi 2 actor, whenever drops a picture or a video on Instagram, it goes viral, thanks to her perfectly toned body and a huge fan following. She is also known for her Calvin Klein outfits and high-octane training sessions.

On the work front, Disha is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Bharat.