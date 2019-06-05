Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently attended the premiere of her film Bharat and made a fashion statement. She was accompanied by her beau Tiger Shroff and both looked adorable together. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures donning a white tube top teamed up with ripped denim. She completed her look with a pearl neck piece, smokey eyes and wavy hair. Needless to say, she looked hot, as always. In the picture, she can be seen giving a side pose and it will definitely take your breath away.

The Baaghi 2 actor, whenever drops a picture or a video on Instagram, it goes viral, thanks to her perfectly toned body and a huge fan following. She is also known for her Calvin Klein outfits and high-octane training sessions.

Her latest picture is also taking the internet by storm and within a couple of minutes, it has fetched over 72,000 likes on the photo-sharing app.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🌟 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 5, 2019 at 3:09am PDT



Earlier, Disha and Tiger’s picture from the Bharat screening became the talk of the town as the later couldn’t get his eyes off her.

Recently, Disha talked about romancing Salman Khan and said, in a statement, “It felt great I mean he’s a star and it’s a big opportunity to get a film alongside him, and to be romancing him is a dream come true. He is a great co-star, always helpful and he is always inspiring people you know, the way he works and the way he is so hardworking.”

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.