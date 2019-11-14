Bollywood hottest actor Disha Patani is making heads turn with her latest Calvin Klein photoshoot and fans can’t keep calm. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her photo in a pink halter neck crop top teamed up with a long body-fitting skirt. With bronze makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick, she flaunts her wide smile as she strikes a sultry pose.

Flaunting her washboard abs, she has styled her hair in loose curls and looks smoking hot in the photo. It will definitely make you go weak in the knees.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram #MyCalvins #CK50 @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 14, 2019 at 4:30am PST



Earlier, she has shared her array of pictures from the magazine photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen donning a blingy golden crop top teamed up with pink palazzo. With pink eye makeup and nude lipstick, she took the internet by storm.

View this post on Instagram 👋🏼 @hellomagindia A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 10, 2019 at 1:00am PST



Lately, she has attended the muharat puja of her upcoming film Radhe opposite Salman Khan. At the mahurat puja, Disha looked hot and pretty in a white-and-gold sharara, with floral prints in the lower part. She captioned the image: “‘Radhe’ muhurat pooja.”

View this post on Instagram #radhe muhurat pooja🙏 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 5, 2019 at 6:48pm PST



On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.

She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.