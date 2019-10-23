Bollywood actor Disha Patani is taking the internet by storm and wiping-off her fans mid-week blues with her latest hot picture on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared her mirror selfie in a black off-shoulder top and matching denim. She accessorised her look with a simple locket and nude makeup. She has styled her hair in soft curls and looks smouldering hot and sexy in the picture.

Currently, the Bharat actor is in Chandigarh for an event and we are sure she is definitely making her fans fall in love with her. Her picture has gone viral and fetched 8 lakh likes so far.

Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram 🐶👠🧳 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 23, 2019 at 4:34am PDT



Earlier, she broke the internet with her super hot pictures from the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League. For the event, she opted for a short golden dress styled with high wavy ponytail and sparkly-smokey eyes, pink lips and minimum jewellery. She has also performed during the event with her beau Tiger Shroff.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 22, 2019 at 4:26am PDT



Disha has over 26 million followers on social media and is a huge inspiration to many girls, especially when it comes to fitness and following up with the fashion trends.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.