Disha Patani has set the internet on fire on Saturday morning with her ultra-glamorous pictures on social media. Known for her bold looks and sartorial choices, she is making the heart of her fans go aflutter with her hot looks. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her series of photos in a black dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her look with smokey eyes, a dash of lipstick and subtle makeup. She accessorised her hot look with a statement necklace, bracelet and finger rings. Her hair styled in soft curls and seductive look will wipe you off your feet.

Her pictures have fetched over nine lakh likes within a few hours and are going viral for all the right reasons.

Take a look at the photos:

View this post on Instagram 💋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 9, 2019 at 10:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌹 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 9, 2019 at 10:32pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared a selfie flaunting her hot red lipstick and perfect makeup. Donning a blingy silver top, she has set the fans heart race like never before. The Bharat actor who is known for her racy photos captioned the post with a ‘🌹’. The picture has already been liked by over 1,215,675 users.

View this post on Instagram 🌹 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 4, 2019 at 8:44pm PDT



Disha, who is a fitness freak often shares her videos from the core workout and stunts she practices. Wooing her fans with her fitness regime, she has now become an inspiration to many in terms of fashion and staying fit.

On the work front, Disha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. Helmed by Mohit Sur, the film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor aand Kunal Kemmu in important roles.

On the personal front, Disha is rumoured to be dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff.