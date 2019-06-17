Bollywood actor Disha Patani was spotted on Sunday afternoon with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff outside a Mumbai restaurant. As soon they stepped out of the eatery, Disha was once again mobbed by her fans. Tiger then stepped in between to swarm the fans to ensure she is safe at a distance from the crowd. The video and pictures are now going viral. In the pictures, Disha can be seen wearing a green polka dot dress and smiling throughout the situation, while Tiger can be seen sporting a grey tee with trousers. He along with the security personnel make way for him and Disha to pass through the sea of fans to their car.

However, this is not the first time that she was mobbed by her fans. On the occasion of her birthday, the couple was also snapped outside a popular Mumbai restaurant by the paparazzi and they also happily posed for the shutterbugs. The Bharat actor does not like too much attention but was soon surrounded by her crazy fans who wanted to wish her on the occasion. However, the situation began to go out of hands. Tiger then came to his girlfriend rescue and drew the crowds towards him. Disha turned 27-years-old and was looking sizzling hot in leopard print crop top and blue denim. Tiger was seen dressed in a black tee and denim teamed up with yellow sneakers.

On the work front, Disha Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Bharat. The film, that also features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.