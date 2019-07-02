Bollywood actor Disha Patani is a fitness freak and never misses a day at the gym or her training session is once again giving some fitness motivation to her fans. Disha’s gym trainer took to Instagram to post a video of the Bharat actor training and performing squats to be in the perfect shape. In the video, she can be seen dressed in a white tank top teamed up with blue shorts. Her no no makeup look and messy hair is the proof of the core workout session. She can be seen doing the advanced level of exercise and we just can’t get our eyes off her.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Every day is a new challenge @dishapatani (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Disha uploaded a video where she can be seen performing a side flip and totally nails it. he can be seen wearing a pink crop top teamed up with black lowers. With a messy ponytail and no makeup, she definitely looks hot. “Training after ages with my trainer @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @flyzonefitness (sic)”, she captioned the video.



A few days back, Disha also shared her hot pictures in gorgeous floral blue and white dress. With glamorous makeup, perfect eyeliner, highlighter on her cheekbones and a pair of earrings, she looked nothing less than an angel. She has kept her hair open and styled it into soft curls.

View this post on Instagram Styling @mohitrai A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 28, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT



On the professional front, Disha Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Bharat. The film also featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.