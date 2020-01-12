Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who has shown her acting prowess on-screen, now gained popularity for her fitness penchant. She has recently shared her video performing ‘Front Flip’ and once again set her fans in a frenzy after she took to Instagram to post a new workout video. Anyone who follows the Bhaagi 2 actor on social media would know of her strenuous fitness regime, thanks to her frequent workout videos that are just so inspirational.

While Disha has established herself as one of the fittest Bollywood stars, she seems to be taking on martial arts too. Her Instagram is full of gym videos and these will definitely help us to hit the gym in winters.

In the video, Disha can be seen doing a jaw-dropping front flip, and looks nothing less than a superhero. Flips are an essential part of various forms of martial arts, and acing them isn’t a cakewalk.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Disha wrote, “This is how not to do a front flip🙈💀 #donttrythisathomefolks and of course rehearsing for a dance song in Malang with a broken knee 😫😫😭👻”.

Take a look: