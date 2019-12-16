Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is a fitness enthusiast and keeps motivating her fans with her core workout training sessions, has recently shared her video performing ‘Back Handspring’. She has once again set her fans in a frenzy after she took to Instagram to post a new workout video. Though the actor is busy with her hectic schedule, she never misses her workout. Her Instagram is full of gym videos and these will definitely help us to hit the gym in winters.

In the video, we can see Disha Patani attempting a back handspring as she wrote, “Training after ages with my coach…trying to learn the basics…”. She is seen wearing a white tee paired with red shorts and as always, she nails her gym look.

Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, liked the video and a few days ago, when Disha had posted a monochrome photo from her vacay wherein she was seen wearing a bikini, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, left a fiery comment as she wrote, ‘Damnn.’

Watch the video here: