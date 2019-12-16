Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is a fitness enthusiast and keeps motivating her fans with her core workout training sessions, has recently shared her video performing ‘Back Handspring’. She has once again set her fans in a frenzy after she took to Instagram to post a new workout video. Though the actor is busy with her hectic schedule, she never misses her workout. Her Instagram is full of gym videos and these will definitely help us to hit the gym in winters.
In the video, we can see Disha Patani attempting a back handspring as she wrote, “Training after ages with my coach…trying to learn the basics…”. She is seen wearing a white tee paired with red shorts and as always, she nails her gym look.
Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, liked the video and a few days ago, when Disha had posted a monochrome photo from her vacay wherein she was seen wearing a bikini, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, left a fiery comment as she wrote, ‘Damnn.’
Watch the video here:
On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020. She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.