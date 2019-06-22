Bollywood actor Disha Patani was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai and was clicked by Paparazzi. She stepped out in neon pink spaghetti top and pastel pink lowers. She completed her look with a dash of pink lipstick and accessorised her look with white sneakers and a golden bracelet. She kept her tresses open. She rocked the comfortable summer look and fans just can’t stop gushing over it.

Recently, Disha got injured while shooting for her next film Malang. She was quickly provided with the necessary treatment and will reportedly resume the shoot soon. A video has been doing rounds on social media where she can be seen getting an injection while taking a break in her vanity van.

Earlier, Disha has been into the buzz for being mobbed by the crowd of fans. She and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff were spotted outside Mumbai restaurant. As soon they stepped out of the eatery, Disha was once again mobbed by her fans. Tiger then stepped in between to swarm the fans to ensure she is safe at a distance from the crowd. The video and pictures are now going viral. In the pictures, Disha can be seen wearing a green polka dot dress and smiling throughout the situation, while Tiger can be seen sporting a grey tee with trousers. He along with the security personnel make way for him and Disha to pass through the sea of fans to their car.

Disha is a fitness freak and inspires many with her workout regime and stunts that she keeps performing.

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Disha Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Bharat. The film, that also features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.