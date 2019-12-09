Bollywood actor Disha Patani is only a few films old but has gained immense popularity, thanks to her bold and sexy pictures on social media. After she became the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, she has been promoting the brand intensively on social media with her ultra hot and sexy pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram and broke the internet with her latest bikini photo.

In the picture, the Radhe actor can be seen striking a sultry pose in black and neon bikini flaunting her perfect curves and flawless skin. She completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of nude lipstick and hair styled in soft curls.

The picture is going viral on social media and has fetched over one lakh likes within a couple of minutes and still counting.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, she has shared her pictures from a magazine photoshoot. Dressed in different black dresses and bold makeup, she looked hot, as always.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020. She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.