Bollywood actor Disha Patani is known for her bold looks and her style statement. From her posting pictures on social media to getting clicked by the paparazzi, she has never failed to impress fashion police with her sartorial choices. Earlier today, taking to Instagram she uploaded her photos in denim-on-denim look and we just can’t get our eyes off her. Donning an orange tank top, she teamed up her look with denim ripped shorts and a denim jacket. With subtle makeup, she accessorised her look with a couple of lockets, a dash of nude lipstick, matching eye-shadow and a wide smile. She has styled her hair in soft curls.

The pictures have gone viral and have clocked over one million likes within a few hours. Needless to say, she looks hotter than hot in her latest pictures.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 19, 2019 at 5:06am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her video where she can be seen training her high kicks and it will motivate you to hit the gym right away.

View this post on Instagram 💪🏽 kick starting the day🤸🏻‍♀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 12, 2019 at 11:40pm PDT



A few days ago, she uploaded her series of photos in a sexy black dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her look with smokey eyes, a dash of lipstick and subtle makeup. She accessorised her hot look with a statement necklace, bracelet and finger rings. Her hair styled in soft curls and seductive look will wipe you off your feet.

View this post on Instagram 🥀 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 10, 2019 at 5:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 9, 2019 at 10:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌹 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 9, 2019 at 10:32pm PDT



Disha, who is a fitness freak often shares her videos from the core workout and stunts she practices. Wooing her fans with her fitness regime, she has now become an inspiration to many in terms of fashion and staying fit.

On the work front, Disha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. Helmed by Mohit Sur, the film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles.