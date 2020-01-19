Bollywood actor Disha Patani has set the internet on fire with her latest viral bikini picture. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her sizzling hot photos in a sexy off-shoulder red bikini as she strikes a sultry pose midst of a beach. The photo is from the shooting of the title track ‘Malang’ from her upcoming film Malang. With wet hair and subtle makeup, she flaunts her perfect washboard abs in the picture.

The photo has gone viral and fetched over one million likes within a couple of hours.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram #malang🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 18, 2020 at 11:51pm PST



Earlier, Disha has shared her video performing ‘Front Flip’ and once again set her fans in a frenzy after she took to Instagram to post a workout video. In the video, Disha can be seen doing a jaw-dropping front flip, and looks nothing less than a superhero. Flips are an essential part of various forms of martial arts, and acing them isn’t a cakewalk.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Disha wrote, “This is how not to do a front flip🙈💀 #donttrythisathomefolks and of course rehearsing for a dance song in Malang with a broken knee 😫😫😭👻”.

The makers recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others.

If reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in two different characters in different age lines. Talking to a leading news agency earlier, Aditya shared, “Yes, I’m having a pretty big body transformation that I’m supposed to undergo in the next month or two. I have just about started my work on that. I have to put on some muscles.” The 33-year-old actor had revealed to an online entertainment portal, “I have to gain somewhere around 10-11 kilos for the next schedule.” Talking about his character in the film, Aditya said, “I’m over the moon because I’m getting to play an action hero for the first time.”

The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release. It will take on Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama that features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead a week after its release. Malang hits the screens on February 7.