Disha Patani always surprises netizens with her glamorous pictures and unique fashion sense. The hotness in her recent Instagram post can be seen acing the selfie game. Dressed in a blingy silver top and nude makeup with bold red lips, Disha has taken the social media by storm. Her Hair looks so hot with the dress that one can definitely go mad over her.

The Bharat actor who is known for her racy photos captioned the post with a ‘🌹’. The picture has already been liked by over 1,215,675 users.

View this post on Instagram 🌹 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 4, 2019 at 8:44pm PDT

On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for her upcoming film Malang. The film is being directed by Mohit Sur and features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. On the personal front, Disha is rumoured to be dating her ‘Baaghi 2’ co-star Tiger Shroff. They were recently spotted having lunch together and this time even the weather obliged to their blossoming romance. Disha and Tiger did not fail to pose for fans who stood waiting for them outside a Mumbai’s restaurant in the rain.



The duo has not really talked about being in a relationship in public. They have given ‘best friend’ tag.