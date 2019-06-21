Bollywood hot actor Disha Patani is setting the internet on fire with her killer dance moves. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot dance video. In the clip, she can be seen flaunting her perfect abs in a black crop top and red lowers. Her sexy dance moves will make you get up and dance.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Chilling with my lovely @dimplekotecha. (sic)”

The video has gone viral and has received thousands of comments and over 1.8 million views within a few hours.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Chilling with my lovely @dimplekotecha 💖 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 20, 2019 at 8:06am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her hot and sexy picture as she painted the social media black in Calvin Klein outfit. Disha flaunted her mid-riff abs as strikes a sultry pose in Calvin Klein top and briefs.

“#MYCALVINS @calvinklein. (sic), Disha wrote while sharing the picture.

View this post on Instagram #MYCALVINS @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 19, 2019 at 4:26am PDT



Recently, Disha has been into the buzz for being mobbed by the crowd of fans. She and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff were spotted outside Mumbai restaurant. As soon they stepped out of the eatery, Disha was once again mobbed by her fans. Tiger then stepped in between to swarm the fans to ensure she is safe at a distance from the crowd. The video and pictures are now going viral. In the pictures, Disha can be seen wearing a green polka dot dress and smiling throughout the situation, while Tiger can be seen sporting a grey tee with trousers. He along with the security personnel make way for him and Disha to pass through the sea of fans to their car.

On the work front, Disha Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Bharat. The film, that also features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.