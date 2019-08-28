Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s flawless skin, fitness regime and fashion are the hot topics on the internet. We always look up to her for fashion and fitness inspiration. From wedding lehengas to racy gym wear, the Bharat actor looks chic and fabulous. She keeps treating her fans with gm videos and hot shoots. The actor is a fuss-free, effortless and stunning.

We were still getting over Disha Patani’s Monday Motivation video, the actor flooded Instagram with a series of sexy sun-kissed pictures of her. She can be seen donning a white bralette paired it up with what looks like super comfy white harem pants. In one of her pictures, she captioned, “be better than you were yesterday”.

Disha Patani looks so fresh in a no-makeup look. She kept it simple with her hair open.

After sharing a series of smouldering pictures on Instagram, within no time Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff had liked them all.

Take a look at the beautiful pictures of Disha:

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.