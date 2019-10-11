The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2020 is one big fashion gala! Based on the theme ‘MyFashionMyTribe’, Day 1 of this four-day-long fashionable affair was no less than a celebration. The new venue and the thoughtfully realised setup lent gravitas to the craftsmanship showcased on the ramp.

This year, there was a fresh approach to showcase real style and also how we perceive fashion. Even beverage brand Pepsi marked its foray into the fashion industry through collaboration with homegrown ready-to-wear label HUEMN and Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Wednesday walked the ramp for Pepsi. The actor can be seen wearing bell-bottom jeans with a basic white t-shirt with a logo of Pepsi.

Pepsi has launched the coolest Swag Collection ‘Interesting is the new cool’. Disha Patani said the fashion for her meant being comfortable in her own skin.

Disha shares the picture of her ramp walk and writes “Back to the ramp. This time, with #swag. Loved walking the ramp to launch the Pepsi #SwagCollection. The show was LIT! #PepsiXHuemn #LotusIndiaFashionWeek2019 #fdci #HarGhoontMeinSwag”.

The garments are created by designer duo Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty, every garment comprises Huemn statement athleisure incorporating the essence of Pepsi while celebrating the logo of the beverage brand. All denim fabric used in the collection is made using recycled plastic.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🤟 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 10, 2019 at 5:40am PDT



On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.