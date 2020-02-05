Amping the glamour quotient for the mid-week, Malang star Disha Patani stepped out for her upcoming movie’s promotion in a sexy red look and fans were left smitten. Disha made heads turn with her sartorial elegance in a sultry red gown.

Instantly setting paps on a frenzy, Disha obliged the cameras as she struck sensuous poses. Donning a full-sleeves red gown with a thigh-high front slit, Disha held the ensemble in place with a red belt of the same material. Accessorising her look with a pair funky gold earrings, Disha wore a set of gold mid-finger ringers. Leaving her beautiful brown tresses open, Disha wore a dab of luscious red to amp up the hotness quotient. She completed her look with a pair of golden footwear.

After piquing the curiosity of fans on her upcoming song, Disha Patani released the peppy number titled ‘Hui Malang’ from the action-thriller ‘Malang‘ on Monday. In the three-minute-three-second song, Disha is seen setting the stage on fire with her sensuous moves on the dance number. Dressed in a silver attire, Disha took the oomph factor of the song to another level. Penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the foot-tapping number has been crooned by Asees Kaur.

The title track received 10 million views on YouTube in merely 24 hours of its release. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7.