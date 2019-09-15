Bollywood hottest actor Disha Patani has stepped out in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. The Bharat actor was spotted by paparazzi and was snapped walking out of food hall in Santa Cruz. Dressed in pastel purple crop top and blue shorts, she teamed up her look with black shoes and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. With no makeup look and contagious smile, she looked stunning, as always.

Disha, who has now become an inspiration to many younglings, is blessed with a perfectly toned body and flawless beauty. She has a huge fan following and they just cannot stop gushing over her.

Take a look at the photos:

Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her throwback picture from her scuba diving days. Dressed in a leopard print monokini, she looks nothing less than a hot diva. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Throwback to 2014 when we were learning scuba diving I am like just take me there hahaa. (sic)”



A few days back, she uploaded her photo in a pink monokini. Giving out a sultry pose, she has completed her look with wet hair and minimal makeup. With waterfall at the background, she looks smouldering hot and sexy.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 8, 2019 at 2:58am PDT



In another photo, she flaunts her perfect washboard abs in sexy all-black bikini. Striking a pose near poolside, she looks smoking hot in the picture.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 8, 2019 at 2:46am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.