Smearing the Internet with their sizzling chemistry and regular dates, actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were yet again spotted having lunch together and this time even the weather obliged to their blossoming romance. Seen stepping out amidst all the downpour, Disha and Tiger did not fail to pose for fans who stood waiting for them outside a Mumbai’s restaurant in the rain.

The pictures that later surfaced, show Disha smoking hot in a floral blue dress with a plunging neckline while Tiger was dressed in a casual wine-coloured tee paired with blue lower and white shoes. While Disha dashed straight into the restaurant after coming out from the car, Tiger allowed the shutterbugs to click him before he finally entered the restaurant. Later exiting from there, Disha almost got mobbed by the overexcited crowd.

Watch their videos and pictures here:

View this post on Instagram #dishapatani and #tigershroff today at bastian #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 4, 2019 at 7:29am PDT

On the professional front, Tiger is gearing up for his upcoming movie, War, opposite Hrithik Roshan which is touted to be the biggest action spectacular ever. Shot in some of the most difficult locations in the world in extreme weather conditions, Tiger is seen using the most powerful machine gun in the film. Turns out one of the scenes that features Tiger’s character in War shows the actor destroying the city with the help of Gatling, the most powerful machine gun. The film is gearing up for its release on October 2 this year and YRF is excited to present two of the most loved action stars of the country in a never-seen-before avatar in front of the audience. The film also features Vaani Kapoor in an important role.

Disha, on the other hand, was last seen in Bharat and fans went gaga over the whistle-worthy performance in Slow Motion. Disha plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film. During her shoot, she got badly injured while trying out the stunts but she says that her injury hasn’t slowed her down one bit. At present, Disha is shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and the film will hit the screens in 2020.