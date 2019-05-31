The weekend is almost here and as netizens look eagerly for ways to unwind during the off days, Bharat star Disha Patani carried her retreat to the sets directly. Seen sloping her love over “Bella Patani”, Disha let her indulge in the pampering grooming sessions provided by the team before they got ready for the shot.

In the viral picture that Disha shared on her Instagram handle later, the duo can be seen giving an over-the-shoulder shot. While the actress gave a million dollar smile, donning a sexy baby pink cut-sleeves top, Bella posed a sombre expression for the lens. The picture was captioned, “Me and bellu @bellajasminegoku thank you @taras84 for the lovely picture” (sic).

Later, Disha even shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set which shows Bella resting on her while her makeup and hairstyling team tended to her. The framed was freezed by photographer Taras Taraporvala who captioned it as, “Bella Patani on set @dishapatani @ikp.insta @bellajasminegoku” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Bella Patani on set @dishapatani @ikp.insta @bellajasminegoku A post shared by Taras Taraporvala (@taras84) on May 30, 2019 at 1:40am PDT

On the professional front, Disha Patani who was last seen in Baaghi 2 with beau Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Bharat where she will be seen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, the actor talked about romancing with the ‘star’ and said, “It felt great”. “It felt great I mean he’s a star and it’s a big opportunity to get a film alongside him, and to be romancing him is a dream come true. He is a great co-star, always helpful and he is always inspiring people you know, the way he works and the way he is so hardworking,” Disha said in a statement.

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.