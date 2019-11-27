Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is known for her perfectly toned body and gorgeous looks, was spotted on the streets of Mumbai recently. The Bharat actor was papped by paparazzi and was snapped walking out of filmmaker Mohit Suri’s office in Bandra and we must say she looked stunning in her casual wear. Disha was seen flaunting her widest smile to the shutterbugs.

Disha Patani surely knows how to set the internet on fire. For the evening meeting, she chose to wear a light pink crop top with a candy pink Adidas short jacket. She paired it with loose denim pants and looked uber sporty in her avatar. The actor has now become an inspiration to many youngsters and is blessed with a perfectly toned body and flawless beauty. She has a huge fan following and they just cannot stop gushing over her.

Take a look at the cool pictures of Disha:

PC: Yogen Shah

PC: Yogen Shah

PC: Yogen Shah

PC: Yogen Shah

PC: Yogen Shah