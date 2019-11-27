Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is known for her perfectly toned body and gorgeous looks, was spotted on the streets of Mumbai recently. The Bharat actor was papped by paparazzi and was snapped walking out of filmmaker Mohit Suri’s office in Bandra and we must say she looked stunning in her casual wear. Disha was seen flaunting her widest smile to the shutterbugs.
Disha Patani surely knows how to set the internet on fire. For the evening meeting, she chose to wear a light pink crop top with a candy pink Adidas short jacket. She paired it with loose denim pants and looked uber sporty in her avatar. The actor has now become an inspiration to many youngsters and is blessed with a perfectly toned body and flawless beauty. She has a huge fan following and they just cannot stop gushing over her.
Take a look at the cool pictures of Disha:
PC: Yogen Shah
PC: Yogen Shah
PC: Yogen Shah
PC: Yogen Shah
PC: Yogen Shah
On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020. She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.