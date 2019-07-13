Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is a fitness enthusiast and keep motivating her fans with her core workout training sessions, has recently shared her video performing a backflip. Interestingly, she performs it twice and third time, she can be heard saying ‘bas ho gaya’ and then lie down on the training mat. Dressed in a green tea and black shorts, her no make-up look and a messy ponytail, makes her look gorgeous as ever.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “The first attempt to a self backflip, still need to make it much cleaner but at least the fear is gone every day makes a difference (also me being the stubborn me). (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, her fitness video went viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen dressed in a white tank top teamed up with blue shorts. Her no no makeup look and messy hair is the proof of the core workout session. She can be seen doing the advanced level of exercise and we just can’t get our eyes off her. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Every day is a new challenge @dishapatani (sic)”



A few days back, Disha uploaded a video where she can be seen performing a side flip and totally nails it. he can be seen wearing a pink crop top teamed up with black lowers. With a messy ponytail and no makeup, she definitely looks hot. “Training after ages with my trainer @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @flyzonefitness (sic)”, she captioned the video.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.